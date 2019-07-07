Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence "Larry" Ross


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence "Larry" Ross Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Ross

On Friday, June 28, 2019, Larry Ross, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 92.

Larry was born May 18, 1927 in Grand Rapids, Ohio to Floyd and Daisy Ross. He served in the US Navy from 1944-1946, then worked for General Mills for 38 years in Toledo, Ohio. On March 31, 1956 he married Carol. They raised a daughter and son, Cheryl and Randy.

Larry had a passion for playing golf and was a member of Spuyten Duyval

Golf League. He also enjoyed gaming, with cards and dice being his favorites. He was known for his good sense of humor and quick wit.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Floyd; mother, Daisy and siblings, Isabella Shepard, Marie Vinecort, Vingina Reighard, Betty Tanier, Donna Masalles, Sylvester Ross, and Charles Ross.

Larry is survived by his wife, Carol; his two children, Cheryl (Carl) and Randy (Lorelei); grandchildren, Eric Warren, Taylor and Sydney Ross; sister, Lola Peske, and brother, Dale Ross.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8th, at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at walterfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in honor or memory to "Center for Hospice Care, 22579 Old U.S.20, Elkhart,IN 46516.

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now