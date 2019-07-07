Lawrence "Larry" Ross



On Friday, June 28, 2019, Larry Ross, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 92.



Larry was born May 18, 1927 in Grand Rapids, Ohio to Floyd and Daisy Ross. He served in the US Navy from 1944-1946, then worked for General Mills for 38 years in Toledo, Ohio. On March 31, 1956 he married Carol. They raised a daughter and son, Cheryl and Randy.



Larry had a passion for playing golf and was a member of Spuyten Duyval



Golf League. He also enjoyed gaming, with cards and dice being his favorites. He was known for his good sense of humor and quick wit.



Larry was preceded in death by his father, Floyd; mother, Daisy and siblings, Isabella Shepard, Marie Vinecort, Vingina Reighard, Betty Tanier, Donna Masalles, Sylvester Ross, and Charles Ross.



Larry is survived by his wife, Carol; his two children, Cheryl (Carl) and Randy (Lorelei); grandchildren, Eric Warren, Taylor and Sydney Ross; sister, Lola Peske, and brother, Dale Ross.



Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8th, at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at walterfuneralhome.com



In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in honor or memory to "Center for Hospice Care, 22579 Old U.S.20, Elkhart,IN 46516.



Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019