(News story) Lawrence "Buddy" Sullivan, a certified public accountant, a leading figure on Toledo's jazz scene for years, and a founding member of the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, died May 10 in his assisted living apartment at the Hamlet in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. He was 97.
He was in declining health after breaking his hip recently, his daughter Kathy Sullivan said. The cause was not coronavirus related, she said.
Mr. Sullivan, though decades removed from Toledo, returned to play tenor saxophone at the former Rusty's Jazz Cafe and at Murphy's Place, where a performance in September, 2008, with Clifford Murphy on bass, Claude Black at the piano, and Renell Gonsalves on drums resulted in a recording.
"Some of the most fun I had was playing at Rusty's Jazz Cafe with Jimmy Cook, El Myers, and Jeff Halsey," Mr. Sullivan told The Blade in 2008 before the date at Murphy's Place.
Mr. Sullivan's wife, Florence, was from Toledo, and the city became home after Army Air Corps service during World War II in which he played in the band to entertain troops and promote war bond sales. They first lived in the Weiler Homes as he studied at the University of Toledo, from which he received his degree in 1950.
"I became a CPA, and we raised eight children," Mr. Sullivan told The Blade. The growing family lived on Richmond Road in the Westmoreland neighborhood.
Mr. Sullivan, whose sound and style were inspired by Stan Getz, played with pianist El Myers and others at such spots as the Park Lane Hotel. For that era, "he had a tremendous amount of influence," said musician and educator Gene Parker.
Pianist Jim Gottron met Buddy Sullivan in 1959 at the Thunderbird Lounge in Fremont. Mr. Gottron's regular saxophonist was indisposed and so Mr. Sullivan sat in. The pianist called a song he'd taken off a record, "A Sinner Kissed An Angel."
"He came in and, wow, it was off to the races," Mr. Gottron said. They became and remained friends.
"He was a quiet, laid-back guy. He was an intelligent man, and a good reader," Mr. Gottron said. "He probably played the most beautiful 'Body and Soul' I heard in my life."
Mr. Sullivan performed at night spots around town, but also private parties at country clubs, at the Toledo Club.
"We played at every place around here. He's the last of that group," Mr. Gottron said. "Buddy was the top guy playing around here."
Mr. Sullivan worked at local accounting firms.
"The day job was just a day job, I believe," his daughter said. "He really did live for the music and all the people he played with and the musicians and the clubs and the events. He was good."
Toledo "gave him the foundation of his music. It's where he formed lifetime relationships with other musicians and club owners," his daughter said.
Mr. Sullivan and his family moved to Cleveland in 1968, and he worked for a private CPA firm. He also was part of the Cleveland scene - playing clubs and in bands for local appearances by names like Sammy Davis, Jr., and Tony Bennett.
He helped found the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra in 1984 and played in the sax section. He also played in a big band whose musicians included symphony orchestra retirees.
Those who knew him best from his return visits to Toledo found "he was encouraging to everyone," Mr. Parker said. "He was a sensational musician, but an even better person."
He was born March 4, 1923, to Ella and James Sullivan and grew up on a farm near Rochester, Minn. He left Winona State Teachers to play sax with bands that traveled the Midwest. He married Florence Hackett in 1943. They'd met when she was singing as "Joan Roberts" with one of those bands.
She died in 2000.
Surviving are his wife, the former Ann Gaither, whom he married in 2005; sons Rick, Dave, Tim, DJ, and Dennis Sullivan; daughters Terri Fitzpatrick, Kathy Sullivan, and Peggy Sullivan; stepdaughters JoAnne deHamel Small and Corinne "Kinney" deHamel; brother, William "Paul" Sullivan; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Mass and memorial celebration of his life will be held later. Arrangements are by Kindrich-McHugh Steinbauer Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the Kira Sullivan Memorial Scholarship at California State University, East Bay, in Hayward, Calif., or at www.csueastbay.edu/?sullivanmemorial, or to the Local 4 Music Relief Fund of the American Federation of Musicians.
Published in The Blade on May 17, 2020.