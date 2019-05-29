Lawrence Walter Cieniewski



Lawrence Walter "Larry" Cieniewski, age 77, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 21, 1941 in Toledo, OH to Walter and Irene (Rucki) Cieniewski. Larry attended Woodward High School. He was employed at the Ontario Department Store, as a glasscutter for L.O.F. in Rossford, OH for 20 years, and at the Jeep Corporation's North Cove Plant for 17 years, retiring from their Inspection Department in 2001. Larry was a Veteran of the US Army and an active member of Jude Thaddeus CWV Post 1675, having served as Past Commander and member of the CWV Color Guard. He held numerous offices at both the CWV and PRCUA where he was also a member. Larry was a highly skilled handyman who enjoyed physical labor and completed many plumbing and concrete-work projects on the side. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing dart ball at CWV Post 1675, and trips to Las Vegas with his wife Patricia. He was a parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church.



Larry is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia (Jankowski) Cieniewski (married April 27, 1963); sons, Mark (Tina Erd) Cieniewski and Jeff Cieniewski; daughter, Crystal Thompson; grandson, Josh Thompson; and step-grandchildren, Alex E., Sierra L., Alex W. and Lilly M. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Irene; and by his step-father, Charles Andrews.



Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. where Rev. Patrick Rohen and members of CWV Post 1675 will lead a Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will begin Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Regina Coeli Church at 10 a.m. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with a Military Committal Service in Calvary Cemetery.



Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019