Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Wake
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
L.E. Montgomery Obituary
L.E. Montgomery

L. E. Montgomery, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019 in her home surrounded by family and friends.

She was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Floyd Smith, Jr. While at Calvary she was a Sunday school attender, served on the Nurses Board and with the Missions.

She accepted a position as a Nurse's Aide at the Darlington House; later retiring from St. Vincent Hospital. L. E. took a part-time position with the Toledo Hospital and worked for a private nursing organization until 1999.

She leaves to carry on her legacy and memory sons, Robert, Dennis (Sandra), Roy and Stan; daughter Darlene Chandler, all of Toledo, OH; sisters Elreen Martin of Wesson, MS, Tomia Chism of Brookhaven, MS; six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, her children's father, son Troy Montgomery, four brothers and a sister Margaret Hilliard.

Wake service will be Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, pastor Floyd Smith Jr, officiant, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019
