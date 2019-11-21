|
L.E. Montgomery
L. E. Montgomery, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019 in her home surrounded by family and friends.
She was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Floyd Smith, Jr. While at Calvary she was a Sunday school attender, served on the Nurses Board and with the Missions.
She accepted a position as a Nurse's Aide at the Darlington House; later retiring from St. Vincent Hospital. L. E. took a part-time position with the Toledo Hospital and worked for a private nursing organization until 1999.
She leaves to carry on her legacy and memory sons, Robert, Dennis (Sandra), Roy and Stan; daughter Darlene Chandler, all of Toledo, OH; sisters Elreen Martin of Wesson, MS, Tomia Chism of Brookhaven, MS; six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, her children's father, son Troy Montgomery, four brothers and a sister Margaret Hilliard.
Wake service will be Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, pastor Floyd Smith Jr, officiant, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.
http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019