Lee A. Garling
Lee A. Garling, 81 of Gibsonburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home with his family at his side.
Family and friends will be received 1- 8 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. A Memorial Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church, 106 Perry Street, Pemberville, where there will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Jim Miller will be officiating. There will be a bereavement luncheon served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Black Swamp Bird Observatory, Pemberville First United Presbyterian Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or to a . On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 26, 2019