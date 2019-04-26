Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
4094 State Rte. 105
Pemberville, OH 43450
(419) 287-3236
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home
4094 State Route 105
Pemberville, OH
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Presbyterian Church
106 Perry Street
Pemberville, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Presbyterian Church
106 Perry Street
Pemberville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Garling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee A. Garling


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lee A. Garling Obituary
Lee A. Garling

Lee A. Garling, 81 of Gibsonburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home with his family at his side.

Family and friends will be received 1- 8 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. A Memorial Service will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church, 106 Perry Street, Pemberville, where there will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Jim Miller will be officiating. There will be a bereavement luncheon served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Black Swamp Bird Observatory, Pemberville First United Presbyterian Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or to a . On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.

www.marshfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now