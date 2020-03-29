|
Lee Alan Redmond
Lee Alan Redmond, age 60, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born in Hudson, Michigan on September 28, 1959 to the late Ronald Redmond, Sr. and Alice Julien.
Lee enjoyed his Harley riding and trips with friends, especially his annual trips with JD. He was a human GPS. If asked where he was going, Lee would simply say wherever the suns shining. Lee was a truck driver by profession but loved everything about trucking. He just received his 20 year safe driving award from Pitt Ohio, but prided himself on never having an at fault accident. Lee was a perennial finalist in the annual truck rodeos and was even a National winner. Lee loved his NASCAR, visiting many of the venues, and would stand at the playing of the National Anthem before every race. Lee enjoyed the simple things; Brantley's dimples, greasy spoon restaurants, a sunrise or sunset, watching the snowfall, listening to birds (especially red tailed hawks and eagles), family, and being with friends. Lee was a confirmed bachelor for his entire life. When asked if he would ever marry, he would respond if he found the right person. The right person happened four years ago when he met Kiley and he was never happier. Lee had many friends and was a light in everyone's eyes when they saw him, even for the first time. Lee had a routine for where he would go, what he would do, and was very predictable. Many of his friends changed their schedules to make sure they were at his daily "spot" when he was. Everyone who knew him will miss Lee.
Left to cherish Lee's memory is his fiancé, Kiley Leasure; son, Brantley Redmond; daughter, Sarah Loving; brothers, David Redmond, Rodney Biddix, Randy Biddix, and Rob Biddix; sister, Connie Heveron. Lee was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ronald Redmond, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either of Lee's favorite two charities: St Jude's Hospital and Brantley's College Fund.
Due to the present circumstances, services for Lee will be held at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020