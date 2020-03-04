Home

Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home Inc
500 Lima Ave
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 422-2626
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home Inc
500 Lima Ave
Findlay, OH 45840
View Map

Lee Ann Richter


1952 - 2020
Lee Ann Richter Obituary
Lee Ann Richter

Lee Ann (Esterly) Richter, age 67 of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 19, 1952 in Findlay, Ohio to Bruce Everett and Vivian Marie (Decker) Esterly.

Lee is survived by a son, Brody (Angie) Richter of Waunakee, Wisconsin; a daughter, Erin (Daniel) Weber of Davidsonville, Maryland; and four grandchildren, Finley Richter, Harlow Richter, Jacob Weber and Grace Weber. Lee is also survived by a sister, Marsha (Jack) Williams of Findlay.

Lee worked for the Ohio State University Extension for more than ten years in the areas of agriculture, natural resources, and horticulture including the Master Gardener and the Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist programs. Among her loves were spending time with family and friends, gardening, traveling, and caring for her many pets over the years. She was a loyal friend and kind to all she met. Lee will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3-5:00 p.m. at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840. A private family funeral will be held on Saturday.

Memorials in Lee's honor can be made to the Black Swamp Conservancy, P.O. Box 332, Perrysburg, OH 43552, blackswamp.org/donate-now.

Condolences may be shared online at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.

kirkpatrickbehnke.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 4, 2020
