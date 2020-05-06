Lee Anne Kleeberger
Having lived a full and rich life filled with love and adventure, Lee Anne Kleeberger, 88 of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 at Landings of Oregon.
Lee Anne was born January 7, 1932 in Mitchell, South Dakota. Her family moved around a lot in her younger years, but settled in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio where she graduated from high school. She always enjoyed going back to class reunions to reminisce with former classmates.
Lee Anne graduated from Bowling Green State University with a B.S. and later a Masters of Education. It was at BGSU that she met the love of her life, Ralph Kleeberger. They married on September 22, 1951 and enjoyed 60 years together.
Lee Anne taught English and literature for 27 years at Fassett Junior High School where she was adored by her students for her gift of teaching. She was also admired by her fellow teachers for her dedication to her students and being a trusted colleague and friend. She was a Jennings Scholar and member of Delta Kappa Gamma.
Lee Anne was tremendously talented beyond her teaching abilities. She was a member of a bridge club for many years, she loved to paint and draw, and became an expert in making beautiful quilts, scrapbooks, and cards.
After retirement Lee Anne and Ralph spent many wonderful years traveling all over the world, from China to Africa to the Galapagos Islands.
Lee Anne will be remembered for being a devoted mother and wife who was patient and caring and, most of all, the best friend a person could have.
Lee Anne is survived by her sister, Barbara Sheffield; brother, Scott (Gail) Booth; son, Dr. Steven (Cindy) Kleeberger; daughters, Kathy (Kevin) Burkey and Kristy (Mark) McKibbin; grandchildren, Kyle and Cameron Kleeberger, Mary Burkey, Michael (Kelli) Burkey, Nicholas and Lynnette McKibbin; great grandchildren, David, Jacob, Emma, Ruby, and Kate. She was preceded in death by husband, Ralph; sister, Sally; and granddaughter, Erin Burkey.
Private graveside services will be held on May 16 at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery, Perrysburg Ohio, Pastor Ben Schaefer officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Toledo Area Humane Society or Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133).
Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.