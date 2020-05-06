(News story) Lee Anne Kleeberger, a junior high English teacher who held the respect of students and colleagues, died Saturday at Landings of Oregon. She was 88.
She had coronavirus, her daughter Kathy Burkey said. The former Perrysburg resident had dementia most recently, but otherwise, "she was in wonderful health," her daughter said.
Mrs. Kleeberger taught English and literature for 27 years at Fassett Junior High School in Oregon, retiring at age 64, her daughter said.
She aimed to catch the attention of seventh and eighth graders and have them want to write, want to read. She had them write an autobiography. She taught them Greek mythology.
"She definitely had a gift," her daughter said. "Those students of hers still kept in touch with her, many of them did; always sent Christmas cards. One still came to visit."
In 1988, Marilyn Ulrich came to Fassett after teaching at Starr Elementary School. Mrs. Kleeberger served as a guide, taking the new arrival to the school library to select books seventh graders reliably liked.
"She was the most wonderful teacher God put on this Earth," said Mrs. Ulrich, who retired from Fassett in 1995. "The kids respected her too. They knew she loved teaching, and that means a lot. Kids know that."
She was born Jan. 7, 1932, in Mitchell, S.D., to Elizabeth and Walter Tracy. Her father was in the military, and the family moved with his assignments. She was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, where she was a cheerleader.
Later, she and her husband, Ralph Kleeberger, traveled the globe - Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia.
From her early life experience, "she could be moved anywhere and find a way to fit in. It made her very sociable," their daughter said. "She didn't sit down and talk to people. She sat down and listened to people."
She and her husband met at Bowling Green State University. After they married, for several years she was a stay-at-home mother. She returned to BGSU - her children sometimes in tow - to complete her bachelor's degree in education. She later received a master's degree. She'd been a Jennings Scholar and was a member of the society for women educators, Delta Kappa Gamma.
Her husband became a teacher and guidance counselor in Northwood. A Perrysburg native, he became known for his outdoor sculpture at the Commodore Building depicting a scene from his hometown's past. Mrs. Kleeberger entered her paintings in juried competitions. A quilt of hers took a ribbon in a showing at Sauder Village near Archbold, Ohio.
She and her husband married Sept. 22, 1951. He died Dec. 15, 2011.
Surviving are her son, Steven Kleeberger; daughters, Kathy Burkey and Kristy McKibbin; sister, Barbara Sheffield; brother, Scott Booth; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg.
The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Area Humane Society or the Alzheimer's Association.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
She had coronavirus, her daughter Kathy Burkey said. The former Perrysburg resident had dementia most recently, but otherwise, "she was in wonderful health," her daughter said.
Mrs. Kleeberger taught English and literature for 27 years at Fassett Junior High School in Oregon, retiring at age 64, her daughter said.
She aimed to catch the attention of seventh and eighth graders and have them want to write, want to read. She had them write an autobiography. She taught them Greek mythology.
"She definitely had a gift," her daughter said. "Those students of hers still kept in touch with her, many of them did; always sent Christmas cards. One still came to visit."
In 1988, Marilyn Ulrich came to Fassett after teaching at Starr Elementary School. Mrs. Kleeberger served as a guide, taking the new arrival to the school library to select books seventh graders reliably liked.
"She was the most wonderful teacher God put on this Earth," said Mrs. Ulrich, who retired from Fassett in 1995. "The kids respected her too. They knew she loved teaching, and that means a lot. Kids know that."
She was born Jan. 7, 1932, in Mitchell, S.D., to Elizabeth and Walter Tracy. Her father was in the military, and the family moved with his assignments. She was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, where she was a cheerleader.
Later, she and her husband, Ralph Kleeberger, traveled the globe - Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia.
From her early life experience, "she could be moved anywhere and find a way to fit in. It made her very sociable," their daughter said. "She didn't sit down and talk to people. She sat down and listened to people."
She and her husband met at Bowling Green State University. After they married, for several years she was a stay-at-home mother. She returned to BGSU - her children sometimes in tow - to complete her bachelor's degree in education. She later received a master's degree. She'd been a Jennings Scholar and was a member of the society for women educators, Delta Kappa Gamma.
Her husband became a teacher and guidance counselor in Northwood. A Perrysburg native, he became known for his outdoor sculpture at the Commodore Building depicting a scene from his hometown's past. Mrs. Kleeberger entered her paintings in juried competitions. A quilt of hers took a ribbon in a showing at Sauder Village near Archbold, Ohio.
She and her husband married Sept. 22, 1951. He died Dec. 15, 2011.
Surviving are her son, Steven Kleeberger; daughters, Kathy Burkey and Kristy McKibbin; sister, Barbara Sheffield; brother, Scott Booth; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg.
The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Area Humane Society or the Alzheimer's Association.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on May 6, 2020.