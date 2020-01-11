|
Lee "Frank" McGhee
On Wednesday morning January 8th, 2020 Lee (Frank) McGhee, 86, left this world to join his son Terry and brother Charles. Lee was born in Vinton, Ohio on April 24th, 1933 to Perry and Bessie (Chasteen) McGhee. He graduated from Woodward High School in 1951. Lee enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, serving in it and the Coast Guard Reserve for 41 years, retiring with the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He retired from Libbey Glass after 30+ years. Lee was an avid hunter and conservationist. He took up wildlife woodcarving specializing in duck decoys.
Lee is survived by his former wife Marla, (Delp) McGhee; and sons, David and Norm (Cathy) McGhee; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Saturday after 1 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 4 p.m. He will be interred at McGhee Cemetery in Vinton OH near his parents and brother.
Any gifts or donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in his name.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 11, 2020