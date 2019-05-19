Lee R. Carroll



Lee R. Carroll, 73, of Sylvania, OH died peacefully at home on May 16, 2019 surrounded by his wife and three daughters and under the loving help and support of Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Lee was the first of seven children born to Frank Jr. and Anne Marie (Smith) Carroll on April 29, 1946 in Toledo, OH. He grew up in the Old West End, attended Rosary Cathedral School, Saint Francis de Sales High School and graduated from the University of Toledo. He was a proud "newspaper boy" for the Toledo Blade from age 10 to 21. In 1966 Lee met his future wife, Betty Jane Gaietto, at a dance held at the former Mary Manse College. They married on August 16, 1969. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in March of 1969 and was stationed at Fort Gordon, GA; Fort Hood, TX and Heidelberg, Germany. He was honorably discharged in March 1971. Lee then began his long career in the plate glass industry. While working for Libbey-Owens-Ford as a salesman, the family was transferred to Chicago, Omaha, Columbia, MD and Kansas City, KS. In 1984, Lee took an opportunity to return to Toledo accepting the position of VP of Sales for Temp Glass, Inc. He later became a manufacturer's representative for the same company. Lee retired in 2011. In retirement he took great satisfaction in researching his family's genealogy.



Lee is survived by his wife of 49 years, Betty Jane; his three daughters, Beth (Michael) Punsalan, Julie (Carey) Lumeng and Katie (James) Poplawski; grandchildren, Avery, Payton and Kieran Lumeng, Roosevelt and Roman Punsalan and Sarah and John Poplawski; brothers, Donald and Philip (Mary) and sisters, Kate (Norm) Stamm, Marcia (John) Robie, Janet Carter and Patty (Steve) Baird.



The family wishes to thank Kingston Care Center of Sylvania and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



The family will receive guests, Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the Newcomer West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road, Toledo (419-392-9500).



In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio are appreciated.



To leave a special message for Lee's family please visit:



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019