Leila Cutcher Mlynarek



06/04/1926 - 10/20/2020



Leila went with the Lord after a prolonged illness with Alzheimer's disease. She had 5 children; and 3 step-children who gave her 24 grandchildren; 80 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.





