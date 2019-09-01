|
|
Leila M. J. "Mikki" Robarge
Leila M. J. Robarge, 85, of Toledo, Ohio went to be with the Lord August 27, 2019. She was born February 4, 1934 to Ralph O. and Leila Mary (Allen) Robarge. Mikki was the oldest of fourteen children. She attended Whitmer and Scott High Schools as well as Real Estate School. She became a real estate salesman and worked to earn her broker's license, which she maintained until 2014. She also held the position of Ladies Auxiliary President of VFW Post #5536 for many years.
Mikki loved boating, crocheting, volunteering, and especially spending time with family members and friends. She crocheted countless baptismal gowns and afghans for family and friends, and was always there to help anyone in need.
Mikki was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Jack G. Edwards, Jr., forty-year companion, Jack G. Edwards, Sr., and brothers, Linus Robarge, Patrick Robarge, and Richard Robarge. She is survived by sisters, JoAnn (Larry) McCartney, Nancy Sands, Suzanne (John) Brenner, Anna Kunzler; brothers, Ralph E. Robarge, John Robarge, Thomas Robarge, Robert Robarge, Raymond Robarge, and Joseph Robarge. Also surviving is beloved cousin Pearl Ann Manion, as well as countless nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Clement Catholic Church, Toledo, OH where she will lie in state in the narthex after 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary cemetery.
bedfordfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019