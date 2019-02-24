Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Lelah Petersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lelah "Lee" Petersen


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lelah "Lee" Petersen Obituary
Lelah "Lee" Petersen

Lelah "Lee" Petersen, age 96, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, with her son Jack by her side, on Friday, February 22, 2019. Lee was born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 15, 1922. She and her husband Svend lived in Charlotte, NC; Toledo, Ohio; Wertheim, Germany; Tuson, Arizona and returning to Toledo in 1981.

Lee enjoyed dancing, playing cards with family and friends, traveling the world with her husband. She loved and enjoyed people.

Lee was preceded in death by her husband, of 65 years, Svend in 2008, and by her son Harry in 2016. She is survived by son Jack.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations in Lee's memory may be offered to a .

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now