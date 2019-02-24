|
|
Lelah "Lee" Petersen
Lelah "Lee" Petersen, age 96, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, with her son Jack by her side, on Friday, February 22, 2019. Lee was born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 15, 1922. She and her husband Svend lived in Charlotte, NC; Toledo, Ohio; Wertheim, Germany; Tuson, Arizona and returning to Toledo in 1981.
Lee enjoyed dancing, playing cards with family and friends, traveling the world with her husband. She loved and enjoyed people.
Lee was preceded in death by her husband, of 65 years, Svend in 2008, and by her son Harry in 2016. She is survived by son Jack.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations in Lee's memory may be offered to a .
walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019