Leland (Lee) AntoineLeland (Lee) Thomas Antoine, age 81, passed away on October 15, 2020 peacefully at home with his wife and family by his side. He was born on August 12, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio to parents Leland and Edith (Debien) Antoine. Lee was a Toledo patrolman and detective, retiring in 1988. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer making a hole-in-one at Bay View Retirement Course. He was quite proud of that!Lee is survived by his wife, Karyl (LeDuc) Antoine; children, Andre' (Kele) Antoine, Jennifer (Chris) Haley, Chad (Ashley) Domanski, and Jimmy (Erin) Spenthoff; 11 grandchildren; and brother, Tim (Debbie) Antoine. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Downey; and brother, Theodore Antoine.A celebration of life will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Northwood Fire Hall 6000 Wales Rd. Northwood, Oh 43619 where a memorial service will take place at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family or First St. John Lutheran Church.Special thanks to Northwood Fire Department and Ohio Living Hospice.Arrangements have been entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel.