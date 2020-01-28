|
Leland "Terry" Spring
Leland "Terry" Spring, born August 20th 1947 to Emma Orten and Kenneth Spring, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on January 25th.
Terry was a kind and generous giant of a man that would truly pause to help a stranger in need even when he had places to be. He was a graduate of Clay High School in 1966. He was a proud Army Veteran that served his country in Vietnam. When he returned to the states, he took a job at Libbey Owens Ford in Rossford, Ohio where he retired after 35 years of work.
His first passion was drag racing, the bulk of which was done legally in the NHRA and IHRA. His 1968 Nova, "Spring Fever", could frequently be found at both Milan and Norwalk Drag ways or at one of the National events. He didn't win often but he sure had fun trying.
In 1979, he brought soccer to Rossford, Ohio as he started the Rossford Youth Soccer Association where he served as the league commissioner and coached two separate teams. In 1986, he helped spearhead the Rossford High School soccer program and served as the First Soccer Coach at Rossford High.
Along with soccer, Terry was also very active in the BMX community. His first involvement was in 1980, where his background in drag racing proved useful as he lugged his kids and many others from the neighborhood around the country from track to track often in the same day. He led the Power Rider BMX team to its first State Championship Bike Shop Team Trophy. In his later years he spent his time curating a BMX collection that he loved to show.
Terry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Jo, his three children; Terry Spring, Traci Kodet, and Ken Spring (Emily) as well as his 5 grandchildren that he loved deeply: Aryn Kodet, Jason Kodet, Eric Kodet, Lisa Kodet, and Digby Spring. His sisters Pauline Bockelman and Tina Picard and his brother Duane Spring also survive him. The family is especially grateful to Michael and Brenda Kusner and Mike and Diane Reuss for their loving support throughout this journey.
There will be a private service for the family. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, hug your loved ones, practice acts of kindness, and try to pay it forward.
-The Spring Family.
Arrangements by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020