Lena Barrett Thomas



December 16, 1925 - November 16, 2020



Lena Thomas, 94 of Temperance, MI, formerly of Halifax, Yorkshire England, passed away peacefully November 16, 2020, in her granddaughter's home in Waterville, OH.



Lena was the sixth born of 7 children who grew up in England during difficult wartime years. Lena fell in love with and married her long-time best friend, Eric Thomas, in 1950. Inspired by their love for each other and their two young children, Lena and Eric crossed the Atlantic and settled in Canada in 1957 until they could finally come to America in 1960. Lena proudly became a United States Citizen in 1996.



Lena found much joy raising her children filling her home with laughter, games and magic tricks where all the neighborhood children liked to play. She lived all her 60 American years in the beautiful home that she and her husband built by hand on a picturesque acre in Temperance, MI.



Once her children were old enough, Lena enjoyed a long career as the TV Supervisor for Wells TV at Toledo Hospital. She retired at age 62 to stay home and help care for her grandchildren.



Lena had many interests including rescuing lost dogs, swimming and bowling. She loved swimming so much that she taught her grandchildren to swim and was once a member of a synchronized swimming team at the YMCA. An avid bowler, Lena had a great hook giving her a consistent 160 average, which often earned her weekly recognition in her bowling leagues.



Lena's larger than life personality and beautiful British accent made all who knew her feel incredibly comfortable. It also helped her tell great jokes and talk her way out of traffic tickets! She was infamous for her famed fairy tale, "Beeping Sleauty"



Lena leaves this world to be with her "LOVES" who preceded her in death, parents, Lenora and John; husband, Eric; daughter, Elinda; and seven siblings. She is survived by her loving son, David (Erin) Thomas; her much adored grandchildren, Elissa (Charles III) Duck, Eric and Nathan Thomas; and her great-grandson, Charles Duck IV.



A celebration of Lena's life will be held on a later date.





