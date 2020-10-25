Lenell R. Horton



June 14, 1939 - October 15, 2020



"This is dad calling."



How often have you heard that message on voicemail? Well, there will not be any calls for a little while, until Jehovah makes that call for those in his memory. "Dad" is a term that I have affectionately accepted to be called by all those whom I have loved. It is more endearing than the word "father," which only conveys the act of having children. "Dad" also implies the actions and sacrifices that one performs for his family. That is what I am most proud of, my family. Love and pride for family what my father John Wesley Horton and my mom Rosie Lee Roby taught us – me and my brothers Floyd and John – as we left Widener, Arkansas and migrated to Toledo, Ohio, which became my home for life. Even as they experienced loss with the death of their son James, they continue to show us love and to provide for us.



To provide for my own family - what a privilege! I always strived for this result. Although the outcomes were not always perfect, the effort and the intent were near perfect. Even though I was an introvert by nature, I never wanted you to feel as though you were a stranger in my presence. When I graduated from Macomber High School in 1957 and was later drafted into the U.S. Army, many people said that I was a nice guy. I always wanted to treat people nicely. The hard work ethic instilled in me carried over to my career as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and later as a manager. I loved the responsibility, and this helped me to provide and care for my wife of over 53 years, Bobby "Pucky Bell" Chapman. What a stunner! You faithfully endured with me until the very end and cared for me as a loyal companion. Even through my decline you still put up with me. For this I am eternally grateful. You also gave me the four joys of my life: Lenell "Googer" (Christy), Sean Percy, Seniqua "Bird Woman," and Pernell "Per" (Danielle). I loved my family, all of you equally yet differently in your own special way. Googer, you have become the provider that I only wish I could have become. When you dedicated your life to Jehovah, I was extremely proud. Sean, your hidden compassion and caring never went unnoticed. We traveled and enjoyed sports. Thanks for being my road companion. Dream big and dedicate your life to God. Niqua, you are my only daughter, Daddy's beautiful little girl. Please know that I loved you with all my heart. I know that you are extremely distraught. Take heart in knowing that I am no longer suffering and will see you soon in paradise. Per, my late-night snack partner, thank you and your wife for your sacrifices.



I loved all my friends and family more than I can recount. I struggled with my faith but never lost it. My final words can be summed up by the words of 3 John 4: there could be no greater joy than for all the ones I have met along the way to come to know our heavenly Father, Jehovah, and to appreciate the ransom sacrifice of his Son, Jesus Christ. No greater joy than to see all of you in paradise, when Jehovah will call and I will answer!



To my family: make Dad happy. Learn about Jehovah and I will see you in the new world.



Love,



Dad





