Leno Glover



Our beloved father, Leno Glover, 77 of Toledo Ohio (born in Ethel Arkansas) passed this earthly life June 9, 2019. Leno was born to Ollie Glover and Isabell Riley, both preceded him in death. Leno was married to Alma Jean Glover for over 35 years who also preceded him in death. Leno was a devoted Christian and member of New United Church of God. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved to bowl. Leno was employed 37 years with Toledo Pickling Steel until his retirement. He was loved and known by many and will deeply be missed. Leno was preceded in death by his daughter, Zennieth (Lady) Marie Glover-Self and great grandson, Aidan Green. Leno is survived by his daughters, Berneda (James) Lee, Bridget Glover, Secretha Bates and Melody Glover. Brothers, James (Annie) Fitzpatrick, Donald Glover and Roy Brown. Sisters, Emma Joy, Dianne Riley, Clarise Anderson and Jackie Carr. Grandchildren, Deantera Glover, Lecresha Gamble, Kelvanek Hawthorne, Precious Porter, William Branham, Shaniqua Glover, Chellcee Glover, Jamal Gamble, Tierra Jelks, Jayshon Self and Tamia Pendleton. Special cousin, Homer Mays, Jr. and special friend, Kathy Blueitte. He also leaves behind 19 Great grandchildren. Friends will be received on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 1163 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43612 (419-269-1111). Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a family hour starting at 10:00 a.m. in New United Church of God, 701 Phillips Ave, Toledo, OH 43612.Burial will follow at Historic Woodlawn. Condolences may be left at www.blanchardstrabler.com



Published in The Blade from June 13 to June 14, 2019