Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Josie Reinhart Community Center located at Northwood Municipal Complex
6000 Wales Rd
Northwood, OH
Leo Adger, Sr.

Leo Adger, Sr. of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital at the age of 74.

He leaves to cherish his loving son, Leo Jr.; special granddaughter, Donna (Donnie) Boles; siblings, Exie Vie, Rodessa, and Peter; special friend Debbie and his beloved canine companion Violet, and a host of many loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Josie Reinhart Community Center located at Northwood Municipal Complex, 6000 Wales Rd, Northwood, OH 43619 on Thursday, March 7th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
