Leo Charles ZilbaOctober 31, 1978 - November 28, 2020"And in the end, it's not the years in your life that count; it's the life in your years". For someone who had just celebrated his 42nd birthday, Leo Charles Zilba experienced more life at his youthful age than most could imagine in a more generous lifetime.Born on October 31, 1978, Leo exchanged his earthly residence for an eternal home on November 28th, 2020. The only son of Annamarie Zilba, a former concert dance artist, ballerina and modeling agency director, Leo's youth was inspired by classical music, tap dance, clarinet and karate classes and a passion for golf from the age of two. He competed in the Junior World Golf Tournament and became All City Golf during his four years at Bowsher High School. Leo became involved in family catering businesses, as well as, charitable benefits programs and became the youngest licensed mortgage broker in Ohio. In recent years he went on to property management and enrolled in a University of Toledo political science program completing two years on the Dean's List with a nearly 4.0 GPA until suspending studies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout his forty-two years, he was a bright light in the darkness of this world and will be remembered as a young man with hopes and dreams and exceptional possibilities. Leo, know that the days of your living were not wasted on dying, and in the end, the life in your years was a gift to our own.Leo is survived by his loving mother, Annamarie Zilba; his Aunt Lorna "Aya" Zilba of San Francisco; Uncle John (Pam) Zilba of Florida; Uncle Geoge Zilba; many beloved cousins; and his precious cats, Easy and JuJu. He is preceded in death by his father, Dennis Bass, real estate developer in Los Angeles and Chicago; grandparents, George and Olive Zilba; Aunts Carol (George) Zilba and Lillian Vaughn "Yil".Memorial services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo. Visitation is Friday December 11th 2-8 p.m. The Rosary and The Chaplet of Divine Mercy will begin at 7 p.m. Funeral services are on Saturday December 12th at 9 a.m. at Newcomer, with a procession to Gesu Catholic Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd., for a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery 2224 Dorr St. (entrance-Parkside Blvd.) Contributions are appreciated in Leo Zilba's name to animal shelters of choice or The Christ Child Society of Toledo.