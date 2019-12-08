|
Leo Denomy
Leo Norman Denomy, 84, of Petersburg, MI passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 4th surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 3, 1935 in Toledo to Norman and Helen (Giroux) Denomy.
Leo worked many years as supervisor for Vroman Foods in Toledo and then successfully created his own consulting firm.
Throughout his life Leo enjoyed traveling and making friends throughout the world. He enjoyed deep sea fishing in Florida and perch fishing on Lake Erie. Leo was a family man and always had great stories to tell, one of these being the night he had drinks with singer, Phil Collins.
He always kept his family laughing and always had a great word of advice. Leo will be greatly missed by so many who loved him. Leo will be remembered as an amazing father and grandfather
Leo's legacy will live on through his son Mark (Judy) Denomy; daughter Kim Bexten; mother of his children Shirley Denomy; grandchildren Mark Allen, Laurie, Danielle, Derek, and Arielle; great grandchildren Zach, Cody, Luke, Sierra, Morgan, Owen, Lexi, and Gabby and great great grandchild Zariah.
His family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers of Promedica Hospice Monroe Melissa, Kristy and Kelli. Private family memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019