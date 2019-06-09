Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Leo Finch
Leo "Buck" Finch

Leo "Buck" Finch


1932 - 2019
Leo "Buck" Finch Obituary
Leo "Buck" Finch

Leo "Buck" Finch, 86, of Toledo, OH, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born in Perrysburg, OH, August 30, 1932, to parents Richard Sr. and Leora (Roderick) Finch. Buck owned and operated the Leo B. Finch Drywall Company for more than 65 years. He was proud to have served with the United States Army during the Korean War. Buck loved to work, was an avid golfer, a fierce Ohio State Buckeye Fan, and loved all animals especially dogs and cats.

He is survived by his daughters Terri Mills and Sherry (John) Volkmar; son Timothy (Angie) Finch; grandchildren Christopher, Matthew (Melissa), Derek, Melissa, Kylie, and Lindsay; great-grandchildren Brayden and Macy; and brothers Thomas and Robert (Verla) Finch. Buck was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Richard Jr., William, and Joseph Finch.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home 5712 Main St. Sylvania, OH, Monday, June 10th at 11 AM, where the Memorial Service, with Military Honors will begin at 1 PM.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the or the .

Go Bucks !! Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019
