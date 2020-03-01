|
Leo "Bud" Francis Abair
Leo "Bud" Francis Abair passed peacefully at Sunset Village on February 26, 2020, in Sylvania, Ohio, at the age of 94. Born on April 17, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio, to Lawrence and Edna (Parachek) Abair.
Bud graduated in 1943 from Central Catholic High School. After serving in WWII he married Jean Marie Uhl on June 7, 1947, sharing 50 years of marriage in raising their four girls. His faith shown as a 75-year member and usher of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Sylvania.
Surviving are daughters, Janice (Kenneth) Folger, Burlington, Iowa, Joyce Perry, Toledo, Lois Hinkleman, Sylvania, Patricia (Ralph) Spitulski, Toledo; five grandchildren, Rebecca (Andrew) Bork, Sylvania, Thomas (Jessica) Perry, Cedar Park, Texas, Jacob (Stephanie) Folger, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Angela (William) Prottsman, Burlington, Iowa, Nannette (Jason) Mansell, Burlington, Iowa; ten great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy Abair, Point Place, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Edna; wife Jean; siblings, Raymond Abair and Jacqueline Langenhorst, and son-in-law, Cal Hinkleman.
Bud was an avid bird dog hunter and fisherman over his lifetime; being very active in the Toledo Bass Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family at their various lake destinations in the region. His daughters cherish memories of their dad enjoying a cigar and Manhattan looking over the water from his "Lake House" porch.
Bud proudly served in WWII in the Merchant Marines as engineer on the steamship "USS Stage Door Canteen". He was a 60-year member of the Toledo UA Local 50 Union, retiring from Bradwell HVAC. Family remembers him as being able to fix just about anything, applying skills he learned and valued from his dad. Everyone knew Bud as the great handyman in the Sylvania area.
A private reception for family and friends will be held near his birthday to celebrate Bud's life. Donations may be made to Ashanti Hospice https://www.sunset-communities.org/give/ or . The Abair family expresses their heartfelt thanks to his home care giver Lynn, Sunset Village staff and Ashanti Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care provided to Bud and support to his family. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020