Leo G. Deiger

11/1/1940 - 05/03/2020

On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Leo Gerald Deiger passed away peacefully at the age of 79. In residence at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, with his wife by his side, Leo greeted the Lord and ended his lengthy battle with vascular dementia.

Leo was born November 1, 1940 in Toledo, OH to Charles and Adele (Powers) Deiger. He graduated from Central High School and Xavier University, where he received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Leo was proud of his long-term career as the president of Pro-Pak Industries, a family-owned corrugated container business in Maumee, OH, and a partner with I.B.C. Realty, a commercial real estate company.

Leo had a dry sense of humor, was quick-witted, and loved his faith and family above all. Leo's generosity was his most admirable trait, as he would give to anyone in need without hesitation.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Debbie (Barr) Deiger, Perrysburg, OH; daughter, Sherrie Deiger, Holland, OH; son, Randy Deiger, Toledo, OH; step-daughter, Alexis Peregoy (Benjamin), Tucson, AZ; stepson, Mark James, Toledo, OH; grandchildren, David, Samantha, Valerie, Joshua, Devin, Mara (Chris), Mark, Luke, Eli, and Michael; 2 great-grandchildren, Caspian and Fox; siblings, Charlene Aiken, Anthony (Gay), and Charles (Sue); and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence (Bridget); infant daughter, Brenda; and first wife, Margaret.

Visitation with precautions and social distancing, will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 4-8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Due to current restrictions, the Funeral Mass will be private for immediate family only. To view the service via live stream, please visit Leo's page on our website, www.walkerfuneralhomes.com at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd. Perrysburg, OH 43551 or the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, 24 E. Woodruff Toledo, OH 43604.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Visitation
4:00 - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
MAY
7
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
We will miss you, Papa Leo. Thank you for being my daughters hero, for giving us the greatest life, and showing us your generosity. Im sad I will not be there to celebrate your life and say goodbye in person. Ill be watching from Arizona! I love you.
Alexis
Family
May 5, 2020
I miss you Papa. I always will. Thank you for all youve done for me and loving me as your own. I will always be eternally grateful for you and your love. All our memories I will always be so thankful for. And theres too many to pin point just one, but I have them to cherish forever. I dont know who Id be without you. Thank you. Cant wait to see you again some day.
Mara Jade
Grandchild
May 5, 2020
You will be missed
Penny Oneil
Friend
May 5, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
May 5, 2020
Sherrie, Randy, and the entire Deiger family I am so very so for your loss. Leo was an exceptional man who will be in many fond memories for years to come.
Kam Denton
Acquaintance
May 5, 2020
Dad I am going to miss. My heart is broken.
May 5, 2020
Our hearts are with you as you grieve. Rest peacefully Uncle Leo.
Patti Masales
Family
May 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
May 5, 2020
I have the best memories of shooting hoops with Uncle Leo when I was a kid. He had a way about him that always made me feel special. His sense of humor was always unexpected, but usually necessary to break the ice. My sincerest condolences to my cousins and their children. Rest in Peace Uncle Leo
Patti Masales
Family
