Leo G. Deiger
11/1/1940 - 05/03/2020
On Sunday, May 3, 2020, Leo Gerald Deiger passed away peacefully at the age of 79. In residence at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, with his wife by his side, Leo greeted the Lord and ended his lengthy battle with vascular dementia.
Leo was born November 1, 1940 in Toledo, OH to Charles and Adele (Powers) Deiger. He graduated from Central High School and Xavier University, where he received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Leo was proud of his long-term career as the president of Pro-Pak Industries, a family-owned corrugated container business in Maumee, OH, and a partner with I.B.C. Realty, a commercial real estate company.
Leo had a dry sense of humor, was quick-witted, and loved his faith and family above all. Leo's generosity was his most admirable trait, as he would give to anyone in need without hesitation.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Debbie (Barr) Deiger, Perrysburg, OH; daughter, Sherrie Deiger, Holland, OH; son, Randy Deiger, Toledo, OH; step-daughter, Alexis Peregoy (Benjamin), Tucson, AZ; stepson, Mark James, Toledo, OH; grandchildren, David, Samantha, Valerie, Joshua, Devin, Mara (Chris), Mark, Luke, Eli, and Michael; 2 great-grandchildren, Caspian and Fox; siblings, Charlene Aiken, Anthony (Gay), and Charles (Sue); and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence (Bridget); infant daughter, Brenda; and first wife, Margaret.
Visitation with precautions and social distancing, will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 4-8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Due to current restrictions, the Funeral Mass will be private for immediate family only. To view the service via live stream, please visit Leo's page on our website, www.walkerfuneralhomes.com at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd. Perrysburg, OH 43551 or the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, 24 E. Woodruff Toledo, OH 43604.
Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.