Leo G. Deiger
1940 - 2020
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(News story) Leo G. Deiger, who was president of the corrugated container company his father founded and of a firm that repurposed former industrial spaces, died Sunday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 79.

He had vascular dementia, his family said.

The Perrysburg Township resident was involved with Pro-Pak Industries until about a year ago, his wife, Debbie Deiger, said.

"He wasn't just the president, he was actively involved," she said. "He would make business decisions and build business relationships. Second shift, he would help in the plant. He had the best work ethic, ever. That's one thing that impressed me about him."

Pro-Pak, now of Maumee, is the successor to Production Shippers Box Co., run for many years by Mr. Deiger's parents, Charles and Adele Deiger. The company in the late 1940s made wooden crates for Willys-Overland Motors.

He helped out in his youth. The company became full-time job and career after he returned from Xavier University, where he received a business administration degree. His brothers later joined the business.

"He learned from the ground up," said David Joseph, his former son-in-law. "He understood all aspects of the business - the manufacturing and the sales, the economics of the business itself. He worked side by side with the employees. The people looked at him as a true leader."

Mr. Deiger became a property owner, as his father was, and teamed with Gary Marck in I.B.C. Inc., which stands for I-75 Business Center, their name for the former home of the DeVilbiss Co. on Phillips Avenue. They subdivided the vast facility for warehousing and other uses, and I.B.C. leases the spaces to business tenants.

As tenants' enterprises grew, Mr. Deiger and Mr. Marck found additional space for them. In decades as business partners, the pair developed more than 4 million square feet of space - including the former AP Parts complex on Matzinger Road and, in the Warehouse District, Erie Street Market and the Spaghetti Warehouse building.

"He was my mentor. I wouldn't have done it without Leo," said Mr. Marck, I.B.C. vice president, who did business with Mr. Deiger's father as well.

Deliberate in his responses, Mr. Deiger sealed deals with an extra-firm handshake.

"You'd ask him a question, he'd sit there and look at you. That's intimidating to people," Mr. Marck said. "But when he said something, then it was worthwhile and noteworthy. He didn't just spout off. If you treated Leo well, he treated you well. He had friends that go back a long time."

He also was known for his charitable giving, particularly as a supporter of Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.

He was born Nov. 1, 1940, to Adele and Charles Deiger. He grew up in South Toledo and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School.

He was formerly married to the late Margaret Deiger. Their daughter Brenda died in infancy.

Surviving are his wife, Debbie Deiger, whom he married Sept. 18, 1990; daughter, Sherrie Deiger; son, Randy Deiger; stepdaughter, Alexis Peregoy; stepson, Mark James; sister, Charlene Aiken; brothers Anthony and Charles Deiger; 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Services were private. Arrangements are by the Walker Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.

This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Visitation
4:00 - 8:00 PM
At Funeral Home
MAY
7
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

16 entries
May 7, 2020
Sherri and Randy
I am sorry for your loss.
Just know that your dad not suffering anymore
Sheila Shanks
May 7, 2020
Randy and Sherrie my heart goes out to you your dad was an exceptional man he was kind loving generous giving and always there to listen. He made you feel like you were important. I remember the first day I applied for a job he said he was going to try me out for a few days and here I am 37 years later still there. Because of him I was able to live my life smarter because he showed me how to be responsible and I loved him for that. He will truly be missed but never forgotten. GOD BLESS YOU RANDY AND SHERRIE AND MAY HE EMBRACE YOU IN HIS LOVING ARMS. LOVE, TONI VILLOLOVOS
TONI VILLOLOVOS
Friend
May 7, 2020
Leo was a great person and definitely a leader. He worked hard along with his brothers to carry on the success of a company that I truly was happy to be associated with for several years. R. I.P chief.......Larry Keil
Larry Keil
Coworker
May 6, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Connie Smith
May 6, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mara Lyman
May 6, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Alix Kozak
May 5, 2020
We will miss you, Papa Leo. Thank you for being my daughters hero, for giving us the greatest life, and showing us your generosity. Im sad I will not be there to celebrate your life and say goodbye in person. Ill be watching from Arizona! I love you.
Alexis
Family
May 5, 2020
I miss you Papa. I always will. Thank you for all youve done for me and loving me as your own. I will always be eternally grateful for you and your love. All our memories I will always be so thankful for. And theres too many to pin point just one, but I have them to cherish forever. I dont know who Id be without you. Thank you. Cant wait to see you again some day.
Mara Jade
Grandchild
May 5, 2020
Debbie , Sherrie & Randy,
We'll miss him no one to call trouble. I need ice & a coke lol .
Mary
Mary Ellis
May 5, 2020
You will be missed
Penny Oneil
Friend
May 5, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 5, 2020
Sherrie, Randy, and the entire Deiger family I am so very so for your loss. Leo was an exceptional man who will be in many fond memories for years to come.
Kam Denton
Acquaintance
May 5, 2020
Dad I am going to miss. My heart is broken.
May 5, 2020
Our hearts are with you as you grieve. Rest peacefully Uncle Leo.
Patti Masales
Family
May 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia J Masales
May 5, 2020
I have the best memories of shooting hoops with Uncle Leo when I was a kid. He had a way about him that always made me feel special. His sense of humor was always unexpected, but usually necessary to break the ice. My sincerest condolences to my cousins and their children. Rest in Peace Uncle Leo
Patti Masales
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved