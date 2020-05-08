Randy and Sherrie my heart goes out to you your dad was an exceptional man he was kind loving generous giving and always there to listen. He made you feel like you were important. I remember the first day I applied for a job he said he was going to try me out for a few days and here I am 37 years later still there. Because of him I was able to live my life smarter because he showed me how to be responsible and I loved him for that. He will truly be missed but never forgotten. GOD BLESS YOU RANDY AND SHERRIE AND MAY HE EMBRACE YOU IN HIS LOVING ARMS. LOVE, TONI VILLOLOVOS

TONI VILLOLOVOS

Friend