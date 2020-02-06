|
(News story) Leo Goldner, who founded a steel company, supported cultural and charitable groups, and delighted gatherings with his gourmet cooking, feats of magic, and hypnosis demonstrations, died Saturday in Aventura, Fla. He was 96.
The cause of death was not reported. He and his wife, Marian Goldner, longtime Ottawa Hills residents, lived at the retirement community Vi at Aventura.
Mr. Goldner started Parker Steel Co. in 1955. He retired about 35 years later, and his son, Paul Goldner, later renamed the firm as Parker Steel International.
He started with Baron Steel Co., where brother-in-law Jerry Baron was president. He and Sidney Baron, a brother-in-law, started Tyler Steel.
Mr. Goldner was a former Midwest regional president of the National Association of Steel Distributors, of which he was a former officer.
He grew up on Front Street in East Toledo, above the family dry goods store. His father was from Hungary, but the Goldner family was Jewish, unlike most others in the largely Hungarian American neighborhood.
Mr. Goldner held his own with bullies. He learned judo. At the request of the monsignor at St. Stephen Church, he agreed to be an altar boy. He donated a sculpture of the saint to the church and was a booster of his alma mater, Waite High School.
"He and his wife were very interested in Hungarian heritage," said Peter Ujvagi, a former member of Toledo City Council and state legislator, who with his family escaped Hungary in 1956 and settled in East Toledo. "He was very supportive of the neighborhood. Everybody was his friend. He was a good man. There's not many like him."
U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) described Mr. Goldner as kind and generous, an "accomplished gentleman of the first order."
In the mid-1980s, early in Miss Kaptur's tenure, she and Mr. Goldner toured an Indiana steel plant to examine ways to upgrade such facilities and fend off an influx of steel from abroad. He was a "successful entrepreneur who worked hard for jobs in Toledo and America," she said Wednesday. "Philanthropist, a favorite son of East Toledo, appreciative of its Hungarian ethnic heritage. A unifier of people of diverse backgrounds and points of view. Our community has been blessed intergenerationally by his life and works."
He was born July 3, 1923, to Margret and Herman Goldner. He attended the University of Toledo. He joined the Army after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and served in the Pacific Theater. He took part in the liberation of the Philippines, was wounded in combat, and received such decorations as the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
He learned magic as a teenager, joined the International Brotherhood of Magicians, and held the Order of Merlin Excelsior for his longstanding membership.
"The magic never changes. The faces and the laughter and the children are all the same," Mr. Goldner told The Blade in 1992. "But it's always a new show."
He took his show on the road, but a favorite venue for fund-raising was his family's 80-seat home theater. He was a member of the American Society of Clinical Hypnotists and gave hypnosis demonstrations, often to raise money for scholarships at Waite.
He was a benefactor of the Toledo Symphony. He'd been on the board of the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation and of Darlington House. He was a member of Congregation B'nai Israel, The Temple-Congregation Shomer Emunim, and Congregation Etz Chayim.
He was honored in 1984 with the Jerusalem City of Peace award for his role in the sale of State of Israel Bonds.
He was an amateur gourmet chef and his specialty was fine food - cornish hens, chateaubriand - prepared for 100 or more to benefit the temple.
Surviving are his wife of 76 years, the former Marian Baron; son, Paul; daughters, Marcia Alter, and Janet Killam; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday in in the Robert H. Wick/?Wisniewski Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to Waite High School scholarships, the Footlighters Club, Florida's endangered key deer species, Israel Bonds, or a .
Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2020