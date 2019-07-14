Leo J. Kennedy



Leo J. Kennedy of Perrysburg, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019. Leo graduated from Libbey High School, Toledo, Ohio in 1957. After graduation, Leo proudly served his country in the US Army. On September 1, 1961, Leo married the love of his life, JoAnn Szymanek. Leo and JoAnn built a beautiful life together raising their four sons. Later in life, JoAnn and Leo spent their time together taking many trips traveling the country to different casinos.



Leo was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, JoAnn who proceeded him in death three and one-half years ago. Leo held JoAnn's memory dear until his last breath.



Leo was also an incredibly devoted father and papa. Leo supported his grandchildren in all their athletic, academic, and extracurricular endeavors. He was very proud of his grandchildren's accomplishments, bragging about them every chance he got. Leo worked as a plastics engineer for Owens-Illinois. He was very creative and contributed to various patents in the plastics field. His patents are still in use today. Leo was known for his intelligence, quick wit and charming smile. Leo was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford, Ohio.



Leo was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Kennedy, son, John Kennedy, mother, Harriet Kennedy, brother David Kennedy, and sister Margie Bertoff.



Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Robert Kennedy (Meg Kennedy) Bryan Kennedy, James Kennedy (Melissa Kennedy). Grandchildren, Kelsie Kennedy, Ben Kennedy, Maegan Kennedy, Josh Kennedy and step-grandchildren, Mark Jacobs (Kelly), Beth Knack (Joshua) Callie Kozakiewicz (Brian), ten step great grandchildren and his sister, Joannie Hoy.



Leo was cared for and comforted in his final days by the fantastic staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He will be greatly missed by both his family and his friends.



Leo's family will be receiving friends at Maison-Dardenne Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019