Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Havens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo James Havens


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo James Havens Obituary
Leo James Havens

Leo J. Havens, 66, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania, Ohio. He was a hard worker for 29 years at Johns Manville in Waterville, manufacturing the tiles for the space shuttle.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, watching westerns and fast cars and motorcycles. He will always be loved and remembered by his nephews Kurt and Jonathan as the "fun uncle".

He is survived by his sister Kris Winkler; son Jason Havens; and grandchildren Taylor, J.J., and Wyatt.

A memorial service will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Thursday, August 15 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Please view and sign the online guest registry at www.coylefuneralhome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now