|
|
Leo James Havens
Leo J. Havens, 66, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania, Ohio. He was a hard worker for 29 years at Johns Manville in Waterville, manufacturing the tiles for the space shuttle.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, watching westerns and fast cars and motorcycles. He will always be loved and remembered by his nephews Kurt and Jonathan as the "fun uncle".
He is survived by his sister Kris Winkler; son Jason Havens; and grandchildren Taylor, J.J., and Wyatt.
A memorial service will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Thursday, August 15 beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Please view and sign the online guest registry at www.coylefuneralhome.com
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019