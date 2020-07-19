Leo "Lee" Kreft
Leo "Lee" Kreft, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2020 with his family by his side. Leo was born on February 5, 1930 to Frank and Josephine Kreft in Toledo, Ohio. A lifelong resident of Toledo, Lee graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1949. At the age of 15 he received his pilot's license from Franklin Airport where he worked and often loved telling others he learned to fly before he had his driver's license. He learned to fly sea planes which combined his love of flying and boating. Lee joined the Marine Reserves at the age of 17 and attended the University of Toledo until he was called into active duty in service of our country. He later joined the Air Force where he served as a radar operator and was stationed in Colorado Springs and Reno Nevada. Lee met his wife Mary Ellen Karl on a blind date on New Year's Eve. They married on May 1, 1954 and raised four sons and a daughter.
Lee was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church serving as a Eucharistic Minister and as a member of the bereavement committee. He worked at Columbia Gas of Ohio as a customer service supervisor. Service to others was an important part of his life. He volunteered at the Veteran's Administration for seven years and in the Pastoral Care Department at The University of Toledo Medical Center for 35 years. He knew many of the physicians and staff at the hospital and was always spoken of as a gracious and friendly man. He enjoyed meeting the patients and looked forward to his days volunteering. Lee cherished time spent with his family on trips to Florida and California to visit family. He enjoyed boating and camping for many years and time in the backyard by the pool. He and Mary Ellen traveled several times to Europe and loved recounting experiences about those trips.
Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen; parents; and son, Ronald. He is survived by sons, Gary, Tim, and Karl; and daughter, Mary Jo (David) Bruckner; daughter in law, Vanessa Kreft; grandchildren, Kevin (Renee) Kreft, Kyle (Brittany) Kreft; Aubrie and Drew Kreft, Hannah and Adam Bruckner; and great- grandchildren Kailyn and Gavin Kreft; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Terry Morganfield-Jones, caretaker for dad the past two years who provided him with special care and love and many laughs. The family would also like to thank the nurses with Hospice of Northwest Ohio, especially Christine, who showed so much concern and compassion for dad and our family.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Monday, July 20 from 3-7 p.m., where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21 beginning at 9:15 a.m., in the mortuary, followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations can be given to OLPH Church or Hospice of NW Ohio.
Due to COVID-19, we are offering a Live Stream of the service beginning at 9:45 a.m. for those who wish to attend the Mass virtually. For more information on the Live Stream please visit the obituary for Lee on Coyle Funeral Home's website.
Please view Lee's Memorial Video Tribute and leave a condolence message
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and visitors are requested to wear a mask.