Leo Lance Windle
Leo Lance Windle passed away unexpectedly at home in Perrysburg, Ohio early Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at the age of 78. Leo (Lanny, as he was known to some family and friends) was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 24, 1941 to parents Marvin and Virginia (Lampson). He graduated from Rogers High School in 1960 and married his High School sweetheart Joan (Vogeli) in 1963. The couple moved to Anchorage, Alaska when Leo was stationed there while serving in the Army from 1966-1969. Leo later earned an Electrical Drafting degree from ICS before embarking on a career focused on electrical and operational systems maintenance, culminating with his service as a Maintenance Supervisor at the Sun Oil refinery in Oregon, Ohio. In retirement Leo enjoyed time with family and friends, researching his family genealogy, coin collecting, and he especially loved attending his grandsons' hockey games.
Leo is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Robert (Stephanie) Windle; daughter, Amy (Jay) Pavlica; grandsons, Brody Pavlica and Cade Pavlica; brother, Joe (Terry) Windle.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday July 17, 2020 from 3:00 -7:00 p.m. Military Honors will take place at 6:00 p.m. followed by a sharing of memories, when the family encourages those attending to share a memory of Leo. Please view and sign the guest registry at www.coylefuneralhome.com
