Leo MarlowLeo T. Marlow, age 86, of Toledo, passed away June 2, 2020 at Bay Park Community Hospital. Leo worked for over 45 years for Libby Owens Ford. He leaves behind his Valentine's Day bride of 68 years, Shirley; his children, Diane Staler, Delmes (Chris), Darlene, Norval (Deanna), and Bob; grandchildren, John(Renee), Candi Sue, Melissa, Jennifer, and Leo; great-grandchildren, Justin, Nicholas and Addilyn; sisters, Wanda Potter and Barb Cieply; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death his parents; son-in-law, John Staler; and brother, Robert.Services will be private.