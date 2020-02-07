Home

Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Warren AME Church
915 Collingwood Blvd.
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Warren AME Church
915 Collingwood Blvd.
Toledo, OH
Leodis Cummings


1939 - 2020
Leodis Cummings Obituary
Leodis Cummings

Leodis Cummings, 80, of Toledo passed away on February 2, 2020. He was born November 12, 1939 in Guntown, MS. He served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1970 and worked as a Mail Handler Supervisor with the U.S. Post Office for 24 years.

Lee married Peggye Fletcher in 1968 and was a member of Victory Life Worship Center. Family and friends may visit Warren AME Church, 915 Collingwood Blvd. in Toledo, Monday, February 10, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2020
