Leola Green-Haynes



August 12, 1929 - July 5, 2020



Leola Green-Haynes, renowned educator and community activist, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at ProMedica Flower Hospital. Born on August 12, 1929, Leola was the last surviving member of a family of four (4) children, and preceded in death by her father, Oliver Woodard; her mother, Idelle Woodard; sisters, Myrtis (Marvin) Parker, Dora (Leon) Jones and brother, Frank Woodard. As the Matriarch of the Corbitt Family, which includes the Russell, Stovall, Boyd, Galloway, Pearson, and Woodard families, Leola migrated with her family to the Toledo area in the 1930s from Bruce, Mississippi, when she was just five.



She was married to her first husband, Leemon Scott Green, from November 18, 1950, until his death in March of 1988. They had three daughters, Sharon Diane, Pamela Lynn, and Paula Sue. In 1990, Leola married Oscar Haynes. His three daughters and two sons helped create a combined family of eight (8) children, seventeen (17) grandchildren, and eleven (11) great-grandchildren.



Leola was a devoted educator having taught kindergarten and sixth grade at the former Stickney Elementary School and later at Riverside Elementary School, and she was featured in Who's Who Among America's Teachers before retiring from Toledo Public Schools in 1997.



After leaving the classroom, her role in education propelled her into the unique and exemplary position to serve her community as President, Chairwoman, Director or Member of over twenty-five (25) boards and charitable organizations. Such esteemed organizations include EOPA, Advocates for Basic Legal Equality (ABLE), Legal Aid of Western Ohio, African-American Legacy Project, Toledo Sister Cities, The Toledo Zoo, the Toledo Symphony League and The Toledo Museum of Art and its Committee for Cultural Diversity.



She also served diligently as an annual ambassador of the American Cancer Society, and maintained active memberships in the Toledo Council of Black Nurses, Phi Delta Kappa International Sorority of Educators, and the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs (NANBPWC) Toledo Club, where she previously served as Chairwoman of the Debutante Cotillion, and worked with the Debs-in-Waiting well into her 80s.



Through her civic endeavors, she regularly organized and activated state and local politicians and community members for common causes, and was honored by the University of Toledo Alumni Association for Civic Achievement in 2012. Later, she would receive Delta Sigma Theta's Mother of the Year Award, the Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church Appreciation Award, and the prestigious National Sojourner Truth Service Award from the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs.



As a life member of The Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, she was the Director of Junior Church, a position that she proudly served for decades, and later served on the Christian Education Board and the Mother's Board. In later years, she created programs for seniors through the Area Office on Aging, served in the Neighborhood Block Watch, and was a long-time board member of UMADOP, the drug and alcohol prevention agency in Toledo.



She is survived by husband, Oscar Haynes; children, Sharon Diane (Jimmy) Gaines, Pamela Lynn (Carlton) Jones, and Paula Sue (Phillip) Hamilton, Lester (Vera) Haynes, Ingrid Haynes, Daryn Haynes, Gwendalyn (Michael Lawler) Haynes-Burel, and Karren Haynes; fifteen (15) grandchildren, Jimmy (Tekesha) Gaines, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio, Andre (Lauren) Gaines of Los Angeles, California, Britny and Collin Jones of Toledo, Taryn (Marcus) O'Neal of Chicago, Illinois, Leslie (Jerome Poole) Bailey of Southfield, Michigan, Venice (Aji) Haynes-Green, Daryn Haynes, Jr. of Irving, Texas, Maria (Brian Frey, Sr.) Haynes, Karah (Lewis) Carney, Omari Burel, Kafele Burel, Jelani Burel, Kayla Haynes, Kahlil Haynes; eleven (11) great-grandchildren, Jaedyn, Julian, Josiah and Wesley Gaines, Joy and Zoe Green, Lilly Bailey, Ivy, Brian, Jr. and Neo Frey, and Legacy Burel-Smallwood; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held at C. Brown Funeral Home in a private ceremony for family only. Please send flowers to C. Brown Funeral Home or make memorial contributions to the organization of your choice in the name of Leola Green-Haynes. A foundation is being established in her memory for contributions at a later date.





