(News story) Leola Green-Haynes, a nurse and a Toledo teacher, who was a leader - and volunteer - in church, civic, and social activities, died July 5 in ProMedica Flower Hospital. She was 90.
She had congestive heart failure, her grandson Andre Gaines said.
Mrs. Green-Haynes attended the University of Toledo while working as a licensed practical nurse at what is now Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center and caring for home and children. She received a bachelor's degree in 1975 and a master's degree in 1981.
She dreamed of being a schoolteacher since childhood, when she read rhymes and nursery stories to friends in her North Toledo neighborhood, she told The Blade in 1996.
She retired in 1997 as a sixth grade teacher at Riverside Elementary School in Toledo. When she became a sixth grade teacher at the former Stickney School, many of her students had been in her kindergarten.
Former students continued to contact her, said her daughter, Sharon Green-Gaines, a retired Toledo schools administrator.
"They all adored her," her daughter said.
Children in foster care whom Mrs. Green-Haynes invited to the family Thanksgiving stayed in touch as well.
"I call her the quintessential woman. She was my heroine from day one," her daughter said. "We learned from her, how to care for everybody."
Her grandson, a film and television producer, said: "She had this natural ability to nurture. She would teach us the Bible. She would teach us piano, how to properly hold your knife and fork, etiquette at a table.
"You were excited to listen because she had such a great spirit," he said.
Mrs. Green-Haynes was a former president of the Toledo chapter of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs and received the Sojourner Truth meritorious service award. She was long involved in the chapter's annual Debutante Cotillion and led the debs-in-waiting program, conveying essentials of grace and propriety to young women and young men.
"She was living her best life doing that," her grandson said.
Mrs. Green-Haynes' board memberships included the Economic Opportunity Planning Association of Greater Toledo. She was a former president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and a former president of Block Watch in Toledo. Her family said she'd had a role in 25 organizations.
She was a force in getting her central Toledo neighborhood, Englewood, designated a National Historic District.
For years, she directed junior church at Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on the Christian education and mother's boards.
"She was very dedicated," said Wilma Brown, a church member, longtime chairman of the Debutante Cotillion, and a former president of Toledo City Council. "You called her, and she was there. A wonderful person."
She was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Mississippi, to Idelle and Oliver Woodard and moved with her family in childhood to Toledo.
She and Leemon Scott Green married Nov. 18, 1950. He died in March, 1988.
Surviving are her husband, Oscar Haynes, whom she married in 1990; daughters Sharon Green-Gaines, Pamela Green-Jones, and Paula Green-Hamilton; stepsons Lester and Daryn Haynes; stepdaughters Ingrid Haynes, Gwendalyn Haynes-Burel, and Karren Haynes; 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by C. Brown Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to an organization of the donor's choice.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.