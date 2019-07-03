Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
798 S. Coy Rd
Oregon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Richey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor Leon E. Richey


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pastor Leon E. Richey Obituary
Pastor Leon E. Richey

The Reverend Leon E. Richey, 85, of Toledo, OH, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Leon was born on September 1, 1933, to George and Mabel (Wright) Richey in Dresden, Ohio. Leon was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree with a focus on Theology. He married his high school sweetheart Mona (Lusetti) Richey on May 29, 1955 in Newark, Ohio. Together, they started their married life in Evanston, Illinois where he graduated with a degree in Theology at the Garrett Biblical Institute aka Garrett Seminary. He was ordained a deacon in the Methodist church in 1957. This would start him on a path of ministry that would span over 51 years. Reverend Richey's first parish was Trinity United Methodist Church in Genoa. Upon leaving the Methodist ministry, he then decided to become an Episcopal priest and was ordained in 1967. He served in many special parishes most notably St. Timothy's Mission, Northfield, Ohio as their Vicar and Rector of St. Mark's in Toledo, Ohio. In 1996, he went to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Oregon, Ohio, where he retired in 2006. Leon was an avid reader and had a deep appreciation for all types of music and the arts. He loved the outdoors and he and Mona would camp often at their favorite spot in Blue Rock State Park, Duncan Falls, Ohio. Leon had a passion for carpentry and his most prized accomplishments were his Shaker furniture pieces and hobby horses.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Mona; children, Lynn Elizabeth (Robert) Goertz and Joan Marie Canning; grandchildren, Lucas Canning, Chase Canning (Katlyn) and beloved great granddaughters, Charis and Thea Canning; and many nieces and nephews. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mabel Richey; his son, Mark Eugene Richey; and his sister, Marlene Doup.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 4 pm – 6 pm at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home, 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH (419-691-6768). Visitation will resume on Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 798 S. Coy Rd, Oregon, OH, from 10 am until the start of Funeral Services at 11 am. Memorial Contributions may be left to St. Paul Episcopal Church or the . Online condolences may be left at Hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 3 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now