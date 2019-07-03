Pastor Leon E. Richey



The Reverend Leon E. Richey, 85, of Toledo, OH, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Leon was born on September 1, 1933, to George and Mabel (Wright) Richey in Dresden, Ohio. Leon was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree with a focus on Theology. He married his high school sweetheart Mona (Lusetti) Richey on May 29, 1955 in Newark, Ohio. Together, they started their married life in Evanston, Illinois where he graduated with a degree in Theology at the Garrett Biblical Institute aka Garrett Seminary. He was ordained a deacon in the Methodist church in 1957. This would start him on a path of ministry that would span over 51 years. Reverend Richey's first parish was Trinity United Methodist Church in Genoa. Upon leaving the Methodist ministry, he then decided to become an Episcopal priest and was ordained in 1967. He served in many special parishes most notably St. Timothy's Mission, Northfield, Ohio as their Vicar and Rector of St. Mark's in Toledo, Ohio. In 1996, he went to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Oregon, Ohio, where he retired in 2006. Leon was an avid reader and had a deep appreciation for all types of music and the arts. He loved the outdoors and he and Mona would camp often at their favorite spot in Blue Rock State Park, Duncan Falls, Ohio. Leon had a passion for carpentry and his most prized accomplishments were his Shaker furniture pieces and hobby horses.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Mona; children, Lynn Elizabeth (Robert) Goertz and Joan Marie Canning; grandchildren, Lucas Canning, Chase Canning (Katlyn) and beloved great granddaughters, Charis and Thea Canning; and many nieces and nephews. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mabel Richey; his son, Mark Eugene Richey; and his sister, Marlene Doup.



Visitation will be held Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 4 pm – 6 pm at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home, 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH (419-691-6768). Visitation will resume on Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 798 S. Coy Rd, Oregon, OH, from 10 am until the start of Funeral Services at 11 am. Memorial Contributions may be left to St. Paul Episcopal Church or the . Online condolences may be left at Hoeflingerfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from July 3 to July 5, 2019