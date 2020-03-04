|
|
Leon K. Basilius Sr.
Leon K. Basilius Sr., of Oak Harbor, OH, passed away at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center on February 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 10, 1960 in Toledo, OH to Donald and Winifred (Stacey) Basilius Sr. Leon proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and interior decorating. Leon was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr., and a great fan of Ohio State University football, representing them in a "house divided". From 1992-99 Leon was a member of the Northwest Ohio Quarter Midget Racing Association.
Leon is survived by his wife of 38 years, Robin R. Basilius; sons, Leon Basilius Jr. and Chris Basilius; grandchildren, Jeffery, Caleb, Anicka, Faith, and Nala; brothers, Donald Basilius Jr., Ed (Marcia) Basilius, and Richie Basilius; sisters, Donna (Ron) Finn and Debbie (Ted) Harder; and father in-law, Thomas McClain. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carl; sister, Sharon; and mother in-law, C.J. McClain.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Brett Bartlette presiding followed by interment with military honors at Toledo Memorial Park.
A special "thank you" goes to the nurses and doctors at St. Charles Hospital ER and St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center ER and ICU. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be considered to the Basilius family, care of David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 4, 2020