Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Leon "Lee" Kwasniak


Leon "Lee" Kwasniak Obituary
Leon "Lee" Kwasniak

Leon "Lee" Kwasniak, age 71, of Erie, passed away May 16, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Lee was born August 28, 1947 in Toledo to Jerome and Helen (Frankowski) Kwasniak. He was employed with Doehler - Jarvis for 30 years retiring in 1995. Lee was a member of the ABC Bowling Congress and was secretary of numerous bowling leagues accomplishing three 300 games and an 800 series. He was also an avid Yankees fan.

Lee is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Janet (Stampflmeier) Kwasniak, children, Laurie Kwasniak, Lisa (Andrew) Zaleski and Ronald (Kim Evans) Kwasniak, sister, Michaeline (Earl) Armbrust, brother, Thomas (Vicky) Kwasniak; grandchildren, Piper, Spencer, Kendall, Lucas and Mikayla.

The family will receive guests Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Celebration of life will begin Tuesday at 7:00 pm. at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at a later date at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ebeid Hospice in Lee's memory.

To leave a special message for Lee's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019
