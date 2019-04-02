|
Leon Michael Williams
Leon Michael Williams, age 77 of Sylvania, OH passed on March 30th, 2019 in Oro Valley, AZ. The second child born in 1942 to Wilfred Williams and Frieda Baron Williams. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Ellen Lepold Williams, siblings Paula (Ronald Creed), Ralph Williams (Diane), and Debbie (David Perlmutter). Also survived by son Loren (Ruth Masters) and Rachel (Nathan Bloch). Adored grandfather of Emily, Maya, Caleb, Rozzie, Sam, Avi and Jared.
Worked at Midwest Stamping Co. in Bowling Green, OH for 27 years. Active in Boy Scouts, Toastmasters, Congregation B'nai Israel, Mobile Meals, Toledo Botanical Garden, graduate of Ottawa Hills High School and Ohio University. Leon was kind and generous to everyone in his life.
The funeral will take place graveside on Wednesday, April 3 at 11am Beth Shalom Cemetery. Arrangements by Wick Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel, Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's, Mobile Meals, and Habitat for Humanity.
Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)535-5840.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019