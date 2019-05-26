Leon O. Denecker



Leon O. Denecker, 91 of Hudson, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home. Born in Toledo, Ohio on June 3, 1927, he was the son of the late Maurice and Flora (Vanacker) Denecker. On April 11, 1953, he married the love of his life, Sally Ann Simonis who preceded him in death.



A graduate of Riga High School, Leon worked for The Anderson's for over 30 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and served in the Korean Conflict as a member of the U.S. Army. He was a fan of NASCAR and hockey, enjoyed gardening and birds. He was very passionate about his time living on Posey Lake and the many friends who surrounded him there.Surviving are his children, James (Lisa) Denecker of Holland, Ohio, Michelle Denecker of Toledo, Ohio; five grandchildren, Terah, Alex, Luke, Shear, Jamie (David) Wiles; and four great-grandchildren, Owen, David, Addison, and Ryland.Preceding Leon in death besides his parents and wife is a daughter, Linda McGivern, and a sister, Mary Jane VanBelle.A Memorial Mass for Leon will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson to be presided by Father Todd Koenigsknecht. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson.Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.



