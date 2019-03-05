Leon Paul Smith



Leon Paul Smith, of Martin, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 94, one month shy of his 95th birthday, at Otterbein Portage Valley Senior Life in Pemberville, Ohio. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 2, 1924, the son of Leon C. and Claudine (Agler) Smith. He graduated from Genoa High School, class of 1942 and then attended Miami University under the Navy V12 Program. He then received his commission from Columbia University. Paul served in the Philippines during WWII aboard the USS APc as a supply Gunnery Officer.



Paul left the Navy in 1946 and started a farming career in Martin, Ohio that lasted 51 years until his retirement. His farming included a dairy herd, hog farrow to finish operation, row crops and hay. In his earlier years of farming he operated a custom silo filling operation, filling many of the local silos with corn silage when he wasn't filling his own silo. Paul also drove school bus for 32 years for the Genoa Area Local Schools, retiring in 1987. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Genoa.



Paul is survived by his son, Kurt (Joanne) Smith, Martin, OH, daughters, Barb (Jerry) Wells, Mason City, IA, Lois (Tom) MacPherson, Fort Mill, SC, Marylee (Louie) Ziebold, Chattanooga, TN and Carol (Michael) Fanning of Alpharetta, GA, 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, brothers, Don (Margy) Smith, Rockford, MI, Dick (Gloria) Smith, Winterhaven, FL, sister, Nancy Neeper, Woodbridge, VA along with numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Eliza (Orebaugh) Smith, whom he married in Miami, FL, on January 16, 1945. Also preceding him were his brothers and sisters-in-law, Mahlon & Betty Smith and Jack & Phyllis Smith and brother-in-law, Ralph Neeper.



A private memorial service with an interment in the Clay Township Cemetery will be held for family and friends at a later date. It is suggested that memorials for Paul be directed to the Southern Care Hospice Services, 6545 W. Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43617 or Allen-Clay Joint Fire District, Station #34, P.O. Box 154, Williston, Ohio 43468. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.



The family of Paul would like to thank the staff and residents of Otterbein Portage Valley Senior Life and Southern Care Hospice for their loving care and friendship; it was so very much appreciated.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2019