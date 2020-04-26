Leona J. Weideman Leona J. Weideman, age 76 of Toledo, passed away in her home on April 22, 2020. She was born to Leonard and Esther Rieck on October 27, 1943. She was in the first graduating class of the new Springfield High School, where she was a competing member of the Marilynettes. They had the privilege of performing during President John F. Kennedy's inaugural parade in Washington, D.C. She married the love of her life, Joseph Weideman in 1963 and together they raised 3 children. Leona loved to bake and decorate cakes for all different occasions from birthdays to weddings for anyone who needed one. She was an active member at Western Avenue United Methodist Church where she held several different officer positions until the church closed. She also was a volunteer at Flower Hospital for many years. Leona enjoyed going to concerts, plays, crafts, reading, Sudoku puzzles, walking, line dancing, gardening, working in her yard, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and she even still enjoyed twirling her baton. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends and organizing parties. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Joe; her parents; brothers, Roy and Carl Osten; sisters, Marilyn Riley and Joyce Digby and grandson, Dakota. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Lisa), Pam, Jim Weideman; grandchildren, James Jr., Joseph (Kali), Greg, Kandie; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Sullivan, MaKenna; sister, Betty Peterson; life-long friend, Betty Kobeck; as well as many nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends. Due to the current circumstances we are limiting in person gatherings at the Coyle Funeral Home but we will be offering the following venues to connect virtually with the Family of Leona and celebrate her life: In Person Visitation Hours Virtual Visitation Hours Live Streaming of Leona's Private Funeral Service on Tuesday, April 28th at 11:00 a.m. For those wishing to join us in any of the above listed ways please visit Leona's Obituary on Coyle Funeral Home's website for more information and to register. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor's choice in Leona's name. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.