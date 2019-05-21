Leona "Toni" M. Behlmer



Leona "Toni" M. Behlmer 88, of Oak Harbor, died Sunday evening, May 19, 2019, at Mercy-St. Charles Hospital in Oregon. Leona was born January 18, 1931, in Carroll Township, Ohio, to Awald J. and Margaret H. (Lenke) Hansen. On October 15, 1947, in Rocky Ridge, Ohio, she married Howard J. Behlmer and he preceded her in death in 2001. Leona was a homemaker and a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Rocky Ridge. Many years ago she served on the Village Council in Rocky Ridge.



Surviving Leona are her children, Howard (Linda) Behlmer, Jr., Reginald "Reg" (Jenny) Behlmer, Dennis (Marcia) Behlmer, Dale (Diane) Behlmer and Cynthia "Cindy" Avery; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Ralph Behlmer, sisters, Marie Fastzkie, Martha Jamie and Margaret Scherf and brothers, Frederick, Carl, Walter, Martin, Rolland, Marvin and Ralph Hansen.



Visitation will be 3:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor. The funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, Rocky Ridge, with interment to follow in Elliston Cemetery, Graytown. Memorials for Leona may be given to St. John Lutheran Church, 450 N. Rocky Ridge Rd., P.O. Box 69, Rocky Ridge, OH 43458. Online condolences may be shared with the family at:



Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 22, 2019