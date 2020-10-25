Leona Rita Zalecki
Leona Rita Zalecki, 95, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice. She was born March 23, 1925 in Toledo to Louis and Helen (Rasik) Gawrych. A homemaker, Leona was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She was an active member of the VFW Post 3265 Ladies Auxiliary with whom she did volunteer work for Sunshine Children Homes. Leona was a master of needle arts, especially sewing and crocheting. She loved to read with her favorite genre being mystery.
Leona is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ahl and Lorraine (Rodney) Pietrowski; sister, Beatrice Osuch; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Zalecki; son, Paul L. Zalecki; sister, Theresa Czechowski; brothers, Edjiu and David Gawrych; and 1 grandchild.
Family and friends may visit Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 10-11:00 a.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit Street Toledo, OH. The Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Services will conclude with interment in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to the American Cancer Society
. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend are reminded that masks and social distancing rules will be observed. Please share condolences athoeningfuneralhome.com