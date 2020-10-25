Leona "Lee" Ruth FoxLeona "Lee" Ruth Fox, age 96, of Toledo, OH passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. A lifelong resident of the Auburndale neighborhood, Lee was born on April 20, 1924 to Arthur D. and Agnes Butler, the 5th of 6 children. She married Maurice "Morris" E. Fox in June of 1946, and they welcomed daughters Suzanne and Sharon shortly after. She worked at Willys Jeep during WWII, and then afterwards at W.T. Grants and Sanger. She volunteered at Gesu Elementary school during the 1990s and early 2000s, where she helped in the Kindergarten and 1st Grade classrooms and in the school Library. She also enjoyed sewing, multiple needlecrafts, and spending time working on her gardening.She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne R. Gaspard and Sharon L. (John) Cupp; and granddaughters, Kathleen N. and Carolyn M. Cupp. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice E. Fox; parents Arthur and Agnes Butler; son-in-law, BG George Gaspard, Jr.; brothers, Arthur L. and Charles A.; and sisters, Sarah S., Jennie E., and Mary Ann.Visitation will be on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 3-8:00 p.m. at the Ansberg- West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Road), where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, with Fr. Martin Lukas, OSFS presiding. Due to COVID-19 regulations, facial coverings and social distancing will be enforced. She will be laid to rest next to Maurice at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the following organizations; Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551; Veterans Matter, 3450 West Central Avenue, Ste. 108, Toledo, OH 43606 or Lucas County Canine Care and Control, 410 South Erie Street, Toledo, OH 43604.Online condolences may be sent to Lee's family at