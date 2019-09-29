Home

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Genoa, OH
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Genoa, OH
Leonard C. Vogelpohl


1930 - 2019
Leonard C. Vogelpohl Obituary
Leonard C. Vogelpohl

Leonard C. Vogelpohl, 89, of the Genoa area passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center. He was born on April 1, 1930 in Curtice, Ohio to Carl and Myrtle Vogelpohl. Leonard was a graduate of Genoa High School and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He worked as a mechanic for Dunn Chevy Old's for 43 years, retiring in 1991. Leonard was an avid carpenter and skilled woodworker. He enjoyed the outdoors, watching wildlife and hunting.

Leonard is survived by his children, Jeff (Sandy), Mike (Diane), Joni (Dave) Sampsell, Joe (Debbie), Mary Anne (Ed) Kerchevall and Mark (Lisa); special lady, Mary Lou Gargac; many numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his brother, Ralph Vogelpohl. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents; brothers, Roland and Frederick Vogelpohl; sisters, Carol St. John, Audrey Wolf and Miriam Vogelpohl and grandchildren, Kurt and Whitney Vogelpohl.

Friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. Oregon, Ohio on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Genoa where the Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Clay Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Cherry Street Mission or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
