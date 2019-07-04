Resources More Obituaries for Leonard Leonard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leonard Edward "Bud" Leonard

1924 - 2019

ADRIAN - Leonard Edward "Bud" Leonard, who received several medals for his service during World War II and built a successful jukebox-selling business, died June 27 at Brookdale Adrian assisted-living facility. He was 94.



Mr. Leonard's son, Michael, said his father spent the last few years dealing with health issues related to aortic stenosis.



"He decided he wasn't going to go through the surgery because he was 90 when they discovered it," Mr. Leonard said. "He said, 'I've lived long enough.'"



Bud Leonard was born Oct. 12, 1924, in Toledo to Henry and Margaret Leonard. He was attending Libbey High School when he was drafted into the Army to fight in World War II.



He participated in numerous beach assaults throughout the Philippines during his 2½-year stint. His son said he was awarded three bronze stars and two purple hearts for his service.



Blade records indicate he was awarded a purple heart in May, 1944, after he was wounded by shrapnel. He was an infantry truck driver when his unit relieved the 37th Division in Bougainville, a territory of New Guinea in the South Pacific.



Mr. Leonard said his father was also honored for keeping Blade war correspondent J. Richard McGeorge alive in an ambush.



"He served under [Gen. George] MacArthur and went from one point of action to the next in the infantry," Mr. Leonard said.



He said his dad didn't talk about his experiences, which he described as traumatic. Only in the last few years did he open up.



"You didn't want to set him off because he would go back to the kill-or-be-killed mentality. Other than that, he was a pretty good guy," Mr. Leonard said, chuckling. "There was nothing for people to decompress [back then] and get re-acclimated to society."



Mr. Leonard loved to entertain and used that passion to start a successful business in Adrian selling jukeboxes, pool tables, and pinball machines to bars and restaurants. Leonard Amusement Co. & Vending has changed some, but still operates today as a third-generation business.



Mr. Leonard ran the business after his father retired to Florida, and eventually the Bahamas where he lived until around age 90.



"He took a lot of pride in it," Mr. Leonard said. "He was involved with the National Music Operators Association. We used to have national jukebox awards kind of like the [Country Music Awards]. So he was pretty involved with the entertainers in the industry."



Mr. Leonard said his father grew up on River Road and developed a love for boating as a youngster. Prior to being drafted, he ran the pony ring at Walbridge Park and often drove boats at the yacht club.



He was a lifelong member of the Elk's Lodge, American Legion, and VFW.



He is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Michael and Mark; daughters, Cathy Stuart and Gayle Gerig, and 13 grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held later. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to the Adrian American Legion post.



This is a news story by Jay Skebba. Contact him at [email protected] , 419-376-9414, or on Twitter @JaySkebba. Published in The Blade on July 4, 2019