Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Leonard F. Palinski


1931 - 2020
Leonard F. Palinski Obituary
Leonard F. Palinski

Leonard F. Palinski, age 88, of Northwood, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Len was born April 13, 1931 in Toledo to John and Josephine (Werner) Palinski. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War where he was stationed at the Presidio of San Francisco, California. Upon returning to Toledo, he met his loving wife, Sue, where they have lived happily together for 62 years. Len was an avid fisherman, who especially enjoyed fishing at his favorite spots on the Maumee River. He also looked forward to his annual trout fishing trip with his family and friends, a 57 year tradition. He enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and the Michigan Wolverines, he loved big band music, and attending any activities his grandchildren and great grandchildren were involved in. Everyone would agree that Len never missed an opportunity to make a friend or strike up a conversation. Len was most proud of his family, particularly his grandchildren. His grandchildren wrote the following: In every life some rain must fall, but today the rain does not fall. Instead, for some people, the birds sing. And the birds are singing gloriously today.

In addition to his parents, Len was preceded in death by his brothers, Eddie (Donna) Palinski and John (Helen) Palinski, and sister, Irene (Walter) Swemba.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sue (Toepfer) Palinski; daughters, Debbie (Ron) Hageman and Kim (Steve) Diver; siblings, Don (Judy) Palinski, Judy (Jerry) Peters; grandchildren, Andy (Rochelle) Hageman, Jason Hageman, Erika (Ryan) Gutierrez, John Diver, Natalie Diver and great-grandchildren, Libby, Emmy, John Hageman and Jackson Gutierrez.

A special thank you to lifelong friends, Chris and the late Dave Swiatek, to Jeff McDonald and Swingmania for adding years of enjoyment to Len's life, to our pastors and church family at St. Paul's Lutheran Maumee for their love and prayers, and to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care.

The family will receive guests Monday, March 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery in Maumee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Maumee in Len's memory.

To leave a special message for Len's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
