C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Tabernacle of Faith Worship Center
701 Central Ave.
Toledo, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Tabernacle of Faith Worship Center
701 Central Ave.
Toledo, OH
Leonard G. Wiggins-Tucker Obituary
MR. LEONARD G. WIGGINS-TUCKER

Mr. Wiggins-Tucker, 47, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, in the ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He obtained his Associate's Degree from Lima University and worked as a Contractor for TMF Flooring. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Joy Williams. Memorial Services will be 4 pm Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Tabernacle of Faith Worship Center, 701 Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43610, preceded by a 3 pm Family Hour/Wake. Reverend C.J. Williams, Pastor.

Published in The Blade on May 23, 2019
