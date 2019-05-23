|
MR. LEONARD G. WIGGINS-TUCKER
Mr. Wiggins-Tucker, 47, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, in the ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He obtained his Associate's Degree from Lima University and worked as a Contractor for TMF Flooring. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Joy Williams. Memorial Services will be 4 pm Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Tabernacle of Faith Worship Center, 701 Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43610, preceded by a 3 pm Family Hour/Wake. Reverend C.J. Williams, Pastor.
