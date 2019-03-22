Leonard John "Lenny" Sulewski



Leonard John "Lenny" Sulewski, 85 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Toledo Hospital surround by his family to be with the Lord and his wife of 53 years.



Lenny was born July 28, 1933 to John and Lottie (Iwinski) Sulewski. He graduated from Bedford High School in 1953 and proudly served in the United States Army. After his service in the Army, he worked for General Motors at the Toledo plant for 35 years retiring in 1991. Lenny was a Local 13 Union Representative Committee Man negotiating several local plant contracts throughout his career.



He was a long time area farmer with his son Michael. Lenny loved to dance and was very good at it always dancing at festivals with his daughters. He also played the accordion and had a local popular band in the 60's and 70's called "The Play Boys" playing polish and other music at weddings and New Year's Eve Events. He enjoyed life, family members and many friends. He loved to work in his garden, go to farm auctions, dancing on Friday nights, playing cards with his friends and going to the Casino. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family has many stories that they will be able to share for years to come with one another.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette; brothers, Louie Sulewski and Frank Sulewski; sisters, Phyllis Nyitray, Delores Stark, Emily Olszewski and Virginia Sulewski.



He is survived by his children, Bonnie Sulewski, Beckie (Deke) Billau, Michael (Rose) Sulewski, Kathy (David) Duda, Dale Sulewski and Lea (Troy) Etts; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends but never forgotten. Now you can dance again dad.



Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI. where a scripture service will be held at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church 8330 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI. at 11:00 a.m. with Military Honors being conducted by the Lambertville VFW Post 9656. Cremation will follow.



bedfordfuneralchapel.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary